Everett Takes the Plunge for Special Olympics

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett recently held its first-ever Polar Plunge event at the Recreation Center and raised over $16,000 to help support Special Olympics Massachusetts.

The Polar Plunge is a fund-raising initiative put forth by the Massachusetts Special Olympics where the brave and the cold take the plunge into an icy pool to support more than 14,000 athletes of all abilities in sports training and competitions that Special Olympics Massachusetts offers year-round.

A member of the Lynnfield Police Academy taking the plunge into the cold pool to help support Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Sgt. Kenny Kelley revealing his superhero costume as Shazam and Lt. Larry Jedrey on top of the deck of the pool.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Everett Police Department led by Lt. Larry Jedrey and Sgt. Kenny Kelley, along with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Massachusetts Special Olympics and the City of Everett.

Lt. Jedrey and Sgt. Kelley have been diligently planning this event for months and their efforts and the bravery of event participants, raised over $16,000 to benefit the Special Olympics and the great work that they do.

The plungers included Everett residents, City Councilors, School Committee members and Everett police and fire personnel along with many members of the Lynnfield Police Academy and Massachusetts National Guard. A special thanks to the Everett Fire Department for standing by as first responders in case of any mishaps with the frigid plunge, which there were none.