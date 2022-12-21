Everett Lights Menorah in Celebration of Hanukkah

On the second night of Hanukkah, community members and elected officials gathered alongside Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Rabbi Sruli Baron to light the Everett menorah in front of City Hall. Hanukkah, which is the Jewish eight-day “festival of lights” is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting and special prayers. The menorah holds nine candles where one stands higher than the rest and is used to light the others. Rabbi Baron welcomed attendees and spoke about the meaning of Hanukkah and how it can bring communities together. Mayor Carlo DeMaria also spoke about the significance of Hanukkah and what the menorah can represent to residents in his remarks. “Let all our residents look to the menorah and its lights and find the strength and courage to know that no matter what challenges that you face in life, a pure heart and your faith always will guide and comfort you through any difficulty,” said Mayor DeMaria. “May you all leave here today and carry with you faith, peace and hope for yourselves, for your families and for our community during this holiday season and throughout the coming new year.” After the menorah was lit, all who attended were invited to enjoy music, latkes, doughnuts, dreidels, chocolate gelt and more.