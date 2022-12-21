East Boston Neighborhood Health Hosts Listening Session on Advancing Women’s Health Equity

On Thursday, December 15, East Boston Neighborhood Health was proud to host a listening session with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) Director Melanie Fontes Rainer on President Biden’s Executive Order on Securing Access to Reproductive and Other Healthcare Services. The meeting provided an opportunity for federal, state and local public health and community leaders, including Massachusetts State Representative Marjorie C. Decker, to discuss the essential role of federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) in increasing access to reproductive health care, a critical part of advancing women’s health equity.

EBNHC is a leading provider of care to women in our community, and this year alone, provided high-quality women’s health care to more than 37,000 patients, 74% of whom are Hispanic and 83% of whom are a racial/ethnic minority.

For more information about your Reproductive Health Rights in the U.S., visit here https://reproductiverights.gov. For more information about how the U.S. Department of Justice is working to protect access to reproductive health services under federal law, visit www.justice.gov/reproductive-rights.

