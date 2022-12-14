News A Kiwanis Holiday Tradition by Independent Staff • December 14, 2022 • 0 Comments The Everett Public Schools extends a heartfelt “Thank You” to the Everett Kiwanis Club for renewing its annual tradition of generously donating hats and gloves to our students. Kiwanian leadership visited the Whittier School on Monday, December 5th to personally donate 40-dozen sets of hats and gloves to the students of the EPS. Pictured above with Whittier students are, from left: Treasurer Marlene Zizza, Superintendent Priya Tahiliani, Past Kiwanis President Pat Roberto, President-Elect Fred Capone, Whittier School Assistant Principal Cara Fidalgo, Whittier Principal Michael McLucas, and Kiwanis Club President Stephanie Martins.