Everett Holds Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The City Of Everett held a celebration in lighting the Christmas Tree at Broadway and School Street.
Musical performances, trolley rides, activities, food vendors, and more. Shown here, Santa and
Mrs. Claus enlist the help of beloved Christmas characters, as well as others, on stage before the tree lighting.
Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria with his wife, Stacey, and their daughters, Caroline and Alexandra.

