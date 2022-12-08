News Santa and Mrs. Claus Bring the North PoleTo the Parlin Memorial Library by Independent Staff • December 8, 2022 • 0 Comments The crowd winds their way around the library as they wait their turns to see Santa. Mayor Carlo DeMaria and First Lady Stacy DeMaria pose with Sofia Safran, the Information Services Librarianat the Everett Public Libraries. Library staff members, Kathleen Slipp, Victoria Strand, Trisha To, and Sofia Safran, who volunteered at the event. An excited young patron hurries back to his family after his visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.