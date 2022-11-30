The Everett Public Libraries Honor Native American History Month

The Everett Public Libraries recently hosted Professor Margaret Newell of Ohio State University. Professor Newell discussed the history of slavery in New England, explaining the relationship between the Native Americans and the colonists and how over time war resulted in the capture and enslavement of Native peoples.

She also addressed the ways in which their slavery compared to and differed from that of African Americans. Native American slaves had value because they created products and taught colonists how to survive and thrive in New England–one has only to think that we still use syrup, snack on popcorn, and eat corn on the cob. Due to this history, Native Americans were more likely to receive their freedom in court.

The presentation was well-attended, with many questions asked and answered. The Friends of the Everett Public Libraries provided coffee and refreshments, and a recording of the event will be available for viewing on ECTV.