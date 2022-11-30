News in Brief

Everett Hosts Annual Tree Lighting To Celebrate the Holiday Season

Mayor DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting the annual Tree Lighting. The event will take place on Friday, December 2 at Everett Square at 5pm.

Mayor DeMaria and family will throw the switch and light up the beautiful Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season with the most wonderful celebration of the year.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted by the Everett Fire and Police Departments and the award-winning Everett High School Band as they parade down Broadway to Everett Square to perform Christmas songs and kickoff the evening festivities.

Attendees will enjoy live musical performances from Angelena Hightower and the Unity, Everett Girl Scouts and more. There will also be horse drawn wagon rides, train rides, holiday characters, face painting, balloon creations, photos with Santa, food, giveaways and much more.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Everett Public Libraries upcoming events. All residents are encouraged to attend the wide variety of programming that is suitable for adults, teens and children.

Parlin Adults and Teens

Meditation, Parlin Tower Room. Thursday, December 1 at 12:15 and 1:15 pm. Take a quick lunch break; reduce your stress from inflation, your job and providing for your family, with Nurse Joanne. Please call 617-394-2300 if you have any questions. No registration required.

Author Event with William Martin, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 pm. The New York Times bestselling author takes us on the ultimate manhunt, a desperate chase from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. in the first weeks of the Second World War.

Parlin Children

Gayle’s Crafts, Parlin Children’s Craft Room. Thursday, December 1 at 3PM. Christmas Dog Ornament Craft Kit.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. December 2nd from 3-5 we will be watching Nightmare Before Christmas. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch movies with your friends and family.

Santa is Coming to the Parlin Library! Parlin Fireplace Room, Friday, December 2nd from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Make sure your Christmas wish list is ready. Santa will be here to listen and we will have crafts of all kinds while you wait. Visit cityofeverett.com/events/treelighting for more information.

Shute Adults and Teens

Marketing Basics, Shute Meeting Room. Come join us at the Shute Memorial Library on Friday, December 2 at 12:30 PM for a presentation on the basics of marketing! The program will introduce the various layers of marketing that include branding, advertisement, and copywriting. Attendees will learn about the history of marketing, tips and tricks they can use today and how technology is allowing creatives in the industry to uncover new ways of reaching new audiences. Recommended for ages 14 and up!

Shute Children

Story Time with Vera, Shute Children’s Room. Thursday, December 1 at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Suggested ages 2-6.

DeMaria Announces Suspension of Parking Meters Until 2023

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Office of the Parking Clerk are pleased to announce the suspension of parking meter fees for a period during the holiday season. From Thursday, December 1st to Tuesday, January 3rd, all parking meters in the City will be free of charge. The Mayor encourages everyone to consider Everett’s businesses and restaurants first when choosing holiday destinations.

“Small businesses help to drive our economy, and I hope that providing free parking in our community, people will shop local,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We all know that each dollar you spend at a small independent business returns three times more money to a local economy than one spent at a chain or 50 times more than buying online. That generates a lasting impact in our local economy. I wish you all a Happy Holiday season and don’t forget to shop local!”