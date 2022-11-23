DeMaria Announces Tree Lighting

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5pm to 8pm at Everett Square located at the intersection of Broadway and School Street.

Join Mayor DeMaria and family as they throw the switch and light up the beautiful Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season with the most wonderful celebration of the year.

There will be plenty for all to enjoy including live musical performances, horse drawn wagon rides, train rides, holiday characters, face painting, balloon creations, food, giveaways and even a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus directly from the North Pole. He will arrive down Broadway at approximately 5pm, led by the Everett Police and Fire Departments and Everett High School’s award-winning band! All of this, and so much more can be expected at this magical celebration.

Come sit around our fire pits with hot chocolate and popcorn while watching a classic holiday movie on our large LED screen.

There will be photos with Santa upstairs at the Parlin Library and your child can enjoy Arts and Crafts and Story Telling with Mrs. Claus while you wait for your turn to see Santa!

All residents and their families are invited to attend this magical celebration as we spread holiday cheer throughout the City.