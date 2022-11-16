EHS Football Falls 21–0, in MIAA Division 1 Quarterfinals

The Everett High School football team had its playoff run come to an end in a 21-0 loss to Central Catholic in the Division 1 quarterfinals Friday at Lawrence Stadium.

The usually high-powered Everett offense, led by senior quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe, drove deep into Central territory twice, but the Tide fell short of scoring a touchdown due to fumbles, one that went through the end zone. Everett also had a field goal attempt blocked in the game.

Central Catholic scored a touchdown in the final minute of the first half to take a 7-0 lead. The hosts scored on a 72-yard run in the third quarter and a 52-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Everett finishes its 2022 season with an 8-2 record. The Crimson Tide will not play a game on Thanksgiving.

Central Catholic Coach Praises Everett Team

Central Catholic Chuck Adamopolous said he expected a tough, hard-nosed football game versus Everett – and it certainly was.

“That’s not an easy team to shut out,” said Adamopolous. “Their quarterback [Ellerbe] is an outstanding player, and they have good backs. We saw on the film that he [Ellerbe] breaks tackles and if he gets in the open field, he pulls away from guys. I thought overall our team did a good job of containing him. We survived tonight. My hat’s off to Everett because I thought their coach did a great job, and their kids played awesome. They’re a great program and Rob’s doing a great job of getting it back. I’m proud of our kids. It was a good tough, football game.”

Coach DiLoreto Reflects on the Game and the Season

Everett head coach Rob DiLoreto felt his team had two excellent opportunities to take the lead in the first half.

“We had two touchdowns that we left on the board,” said DiLoreto. “We fumbled through the end zone on one, and had one called back on a penalty, and then had a field goal blocked on the subsequent play. It was really tough for us to overcome those mistakes against a really good team. Central finished on their big plays and we didn’t. They’re a very well-coached team. “They’re a very disciplined team, and the next step we have to take is improving on the little things – little things become big things in big games.”

DiLoreto commended the seniors on the 2022 team. “We had tremendous leadership from our seniors,” said DiLoreto. “We had a very young team with eight new starters on offense, and nine new starters on defense, and our seniors really set the tone this year by their outstanding leadership and commitment to the program, and I’m very proud of this season. We played our best football as the year progressed, and we have a lot to be proud of.”