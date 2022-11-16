Title Contender: Foppiano Will Return to the Ring on Nov. 23 in Windham, N.H.

Special to the Independent

Everett’s undefeated professional boxer, Shayna Foppiano, will make her return to the ring on Nov. 23 at the Castleton Center in Windham, N.H.

One of the sport’s most marketable performers whose nickname is “Hollywood,” Foppiano (4-0-1) will face a tough test in the ring against Leann O’Malley of Las Vegas in the 140-pound division.

Shayna Foppiano, pictured during a training session at

Sonny’s Boxing and Fitness in Middleton, will return to the ring Nov. 23 in Windham, N.H.

Foppiano has been training at Sonny’s Boxing and Fitness in Middleton under the tutelage of trainer Danny Oliver and manager Joe Lake.

“I’m back in action,” proclaimed Foppiano following a workout Monday. “I realized I couldn’t live without it. Boxing is my entire life, and without it, I didn’t feel like myself anymore. My time away from the ring gave me time to sit back and reflect on things. It relit the fire and reminded me of why I was doing it in the first place.”

Lake said Foppiano is poised to make her comeback fight a triumphant one.

“Shayna is training hard and if all goes well on Nov. 23, there’s a lot of opportunities out there,” said Lake. “Her trainer [Oliver] has provided a great atmosphere to train in his gym. This has been a very good training camp. I’m very impressed with her sparring sessions. This fight is at junior welterweight, but we’ll be campaigning at lightweight (135-pound division).”

Foppiano, who is a fashion model, hopes to make “a big statement” in her first fight in 18 months.

“I changed up my style just a little bit,” said Foppiano. “I added some more tools to the toolbox, complemented some things, and I know Danny and I have been preparing hard for our next opponent, and I know whatever she decides to bring on the night of the fight, we’re ready for it.”

Asked about working with legendary manager Joe Lake, Foppiano commented, “I appreciate everything that Joe has done for me and gotten me to this point. It’s been a long road, but I wouldn’t be who I am today without him. Joe and Danny both believe in me so deeply – I have an unbelievable team behind me. We’re on a good journey. I want to say I didn’t come back just to take part. I came back to take over. And we’re heading for a world title.”