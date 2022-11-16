News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Upcoming Everett Public Libraries Events

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Everett Public Libraries upcoming events for the month of November. All residents are encouraged to attend the wide variety of programming that is suitable for adults, teens and children.

Thursday Night Movies

Brethren by Nature: New England Indians, Colonists and the Origins of American Slavery

Thursday, November 17 at 7PM

Join Professor Margaret Newell in remembering the history of Native Americans in the Parlin Meeting Room.

Cookbook Club

Tuesday, November 22 at 6PM

We’ll discuss and sample this month’s recipes from Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence by Claire Saffitz. Email [email protected] to sign up.

Parlin Book Group

Monday, November 28 at 6PM

This month join us in reading Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Email [email protected] to sign up!

Parlin Children Events

Friday Family Movie Night

Friday, November 18 at 3PM

Break out the popcorn! This month we’re watching Paddington.

Storytime with Kathleen (Spanish)

Mondays at 10AM

Librarian Kathleen will read stories in Spanish.

Shute Adult & Teen Events Teen Book Group

Tuesday, November 22 at 3:30PM

Join us in reading Turtles All the Way Down by John Green for the first meeting of the teen book group!

For more information or to register for any of our programs, visit our full calendar of events online at bit.ly/EVELibCal