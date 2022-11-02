News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10AM at the Edward G. Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea St.

The City will be honoring all those who have served in our country’s armed forces by providing a complimentary turkey dinner luncheon to all who attend.

All are invited to attend this Veterans Day ceremony to honor the men and women who have so bravely served our country.