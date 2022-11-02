City of Everett Hosts Community Bowl

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett, in partnership with the Boston Renegades, recently held the first annual Community Bowl at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium to help support community member Brandon Conde’s recovery from a spinal cord injury.

The event was part of Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s ‘Everett For Everyone’ initiative and allowed residents to enjoy a game of flag football between members of the Everett High School (EHS) alumni “three-peat” championship seasons and the Boston Renegades alumni.

The EHS alumni team comprised of football players who played in the championship seasons 2001, 2002 and 2003, which are known as the “three-peat” years. This is the time period when EHS football won the championship three years in a row.

The Boston Renegades is a professional women’s football team that is part of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA). The WFA is a professional full-contact women’s football league that began in 2009 and consists of 64 active teams across the United States as of the 2022 season. The Renegades have won their seventh overall and fourth consecutive WFA Pro National Championship this past season.

The Saturday afternoon event began with a pre-game tailgate featuring field games and fun for the whole family. Throughout the event, there were concessions selling food, drinks and merchandise where all proceeds would go towards supporting Conde’s spinal cord injury recovery.

The flag football game between both teams kicked off with the EHS alumni team securing a commanding lead throughout the game and defeating the Renegades alumni in a 34-6 win to become the 2022 Community Bowl champions. Afterwards, both teams shook hands and came together knowing the most important win was supporting Conde.

There was also a half-time show where Mayor DeMaria and Conde both gave remarks to those in attendance and also featured performances from Noel Staples Dance Troup and DJ Donny Rodriguez.

After the game, attendees were invited to a “Meet the Team Mixer” to meet the players from both participating teams, continue supporting Conde and enjoy a fun evening at the Schiavo Club.

The event was a great showing of community and celebrating Everett’s charitable nature through a competitive and friendly game of flag football.

Mayor DeMaria would like to thank all who attended, as well as all of the sponsors and participants who made this a successful event. Sponsors and participants not already named: Alliance Security, Everett Haitian Community Center, For Kids Only, Janey David, NOBLE, Pop Warner Crimson Tide and Village Bar & Grill.