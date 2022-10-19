DiDomenico Touts Clean Energy Benefits at Wind Technology Testing Center

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently toured the Wind Technology Testing Center to learn more about the development of wind turbines in Massachusetts. DiDomenico was joined by Massachusetts Clean Energy Center CEO, Jennifer Daloisio, Museum of Science President, Tim Ritchie, and State Representatives Dan Ryan and Jeff Roy. The tour provided detailed information of how this facility creates wind turbines to best harness clean wind energy and then deliver it to people throughout the state.

“It was fascinating to get a behind-the-scenes view of a blade testing facility that plays such a crucial role in the deployment of next-generation technologies for the wind industry in our state and across the country,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I am proud to have supported clean energy legislation this year that will bolster cutting edge clean energy technologies, including offshore wind, and help bring down the cost of energy for people in my district and throughout Massachusetts.”

Senator DiDomenico has been a longtime champion of clean energy and reducing our state’s reliance on fossil fuels. During the 2021-2022 legislative session, DiDomenico played a crucial role in adding environmental justice priorities to An Act creating a next-generation roadmap for Massachusetts climate policy (S.9), which was signed into law in March of 2021. As the end of the legislative session neared, he helped lead the charge on passing another ambitious piece of clean energy legislation, An Act driving clean energy and offshore wind (S.2819), which was signed into law in August of this year. These laws will drive down greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate the expansion of Massachusetts’ clean energy industry, all while adding jobs and growing the state’s economy.