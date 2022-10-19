DeMaria Announces Community Bowl Event

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett, in partnership with the Boston Renegades, will be hosting the Community Bowl on Saturday, October 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium located on Cabot St.

As part of Mayor DeMaria’s ‘Everett For Everyone’ initiative, residents are invited to come watch the Everett High School (EHS) Alumni take on the Boston Renegades Alumni in a fun and competitive game of flag football. The goal is to bring the Everett community together to enjoy some flag football and help local resident Brandon Conde with his recovery from a spinal cord injury he suffered in 2019.

The event will have free admission for all who attend and will feature concession stands selling food, drinks and merchandise from both teams. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Conde’s recovery.

The event will begin with a pre-game tailgate from 1pm to 2:30pm for residents to come together, play field games and have fun. The matchup between the EHS Alumni and Renegades Alumni will kick off at 3pm and will also feature a halftime show for all to enjoy.

After the game, there will also be a “Meet the Team Mixer” at the Schiavo Club located at 71 Tileston St. from 5pm to 10pm. Attendees 21 and older only are invited to attend to meet the players from both participating teams and support Brandon Conde through donations. There will be food, a cash bar and plenty of fun.

The EHS Alumni team will be comprised of football players who played in the championship seasons 2001, 2002 and 2003, which are known as the “three-peat” years. This is the time period when EHS football won the championship three years in a row.

The Boston Renegades is a professional women’s football team that is part of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA). The WFA is a professional full-contact women’s football league that began in 2009 and consists of 64 active teams across the United States as of the 2022 season. The Renegades have won their seventh overall and fourth consecutive WFA Pro National Championship this past season.

Mayor DeMaria invites residents to enjoy a day of community and celebrating Everett’s charitable nature through a friendly game of flag football. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Judith García Receives Big Endorsements

Less than one month out from the state representative election, Democratic candidate Judith García has received a slew of endorsements from unions and social justice organizations.

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL–CIO), the largest federation of unions in the country, recently endorsed García, saying they “look forward to working together to create a brighter future for working people in Massachusetts.” They applauded her commitment to workers’ rights, adding, “we are proud to support a candidate who has demonstrated a commitment to the values and principles of the Labor Movement.”

Shortly after AFL-CIO’s announcement of support, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 1445 also endorsed Garcia’s campaign. The UFCW has 1.3 million members across Canada, the United States, and Puerto Rico, and chapter 1445 alone has 8,000 members throughout northeastern New England. The union’s mission is to “improve their lives and make a lasting difference for all working people,” and they decided to endorse Garcia based on her track record of advocating for working people and families.

In addition to the unions, the Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM) also put their support behind Garcia’s campaign. Committed to “securing the health and wellbeing of the environment and of future generations,” the ELM has now officially endorsed Garcia, who helped establish Chelsea as a Green City and has promised to prioritize environmental justice once elected to the state legislature.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of organizations that have such a passion for justice and collective advancement,” Garcia said of the host of endorsements. “I look forward to collaborating with them throughout the final month of this campaign and once I take office in January.”

Garcia has been a Chelsea City Councilor for seven years, during which she has championed issues ranging from wage theft to environmental justice. She announced her run for state representative earlier this year, vowing to “bring the courage, zeal, and determination from Chelsea and Everett to the Statehouse.”

García will face off against one opponent in the general election for 11th Suffolk district’s state representative seat, which will be on November 8.

Learn more at electjudithgarcia.com.

Judith García Opens New Headquarters

Democratic State Representative candidate Judith García kicked off the weekend by opening her new campaign headquarters in Admirals Hill last Saturday. There to celebrate the event were Former Council President Roy Avellaneda, Councilor Calvin Brown, Councilor Melinda Vega Maldonado, Councilor Tanairi Garcia, School Committee Member Yessenia Alfaro, Gladys Vega, union leaders, and youth activists. US Senator Ed Markey attended as a special guest.

“I’m so excited to welcome you all to our new HQ, we worked so hard to get here” García said at the event. “I am so moved and inspired to have earned the support of friends of all ages, neighborhoods, and backgrounds as we head into the last few weeks of the election.”

García has collected a number of endorsements during her campaign, including several of her Chelsea City Council colleagues, MA Attorney General Maura Healey, and unions including the Carpenter’s Union, Painter’s Union UCFW 1445, Environmental League of Massachusetts, AFL-CIO, the Northern New England Laborer’s Union and its affiliated locals. She has promised to continue her practice of championing working families, environmental justice, and equitable housing once elected to the MA House of Representatives.

Senator Markey joined the momentous occasion to kick off a canvass and build the momentum among volunteers for the final three weeks of this historic race. “We have to make sure we don’t stop and that we keep going. It is absolutely imperative that we do the work to get Judith elected,” he said.

“What we have now with Judith is somebody who can and will be a voice at the state house for everyone. We need healthcare justice, education justice, and we need to make sure that Chelsea and Everett get more than their fair share,” added Senator Markey.

The victor of a three-person Democratic primary for the 11th Suffolk District’s seat in the Massachusetts Statehouse, García will face off against one opponent in the general election, which will be on November 8.