City of Everett Celebrates Hispanic Heritage at Fiesta Del Rio

The City of Everett celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at Glendale Park for the first annual Fiesta Del Rio.

This event continued the City’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is nationally recognized from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month is observed by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Attendees were able to enjoy plenty of different Hispanic foods, drinks, live entertainment and various activities for children on a beautiful Saturday. Many attendees couldn’t resist moving and dancing to the energizing music throughout the event.

The event is part of the City’s commitment to ensure that Everett is for everyone and allowed for community members to come together and celebrate their culture.

“We want you to be proud of your Hispanic Heritage and know that Everett is a safe space for you to come and celebrate all the amazing contributions that members of our Hispanic community have made to this City,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Today is about coming together to celebrate some of the things that make the Hispanic heritage special, including the important traditions of family, faith, food, music and dancing.”

During the event, Mayor DeMaria presented DJ Danny Rodriguez with a citation to thank him for his friendship to the City of Everett and for donating his time and services to this event and the previous Harvest Fest.

“We want to thank him for his friendship and support of Everett and for donating his time and talent to make our events the celebrations that we hope they will be-a chance to come together and celebrate your culture and your community.”

Mayor DeMaria would like to thank everyone who attended and the participating organizations, businesses and entertainers that made this event successful: Andrea’s Taqueria, Antojito’s Latinos, Art Lab and Everett Cultural Council, Bachata Rosa, Burrito’s Pizza & Grill, Cambridge Health Alliance, Chicomania, Crafts, Daniel Torres, DJ D Rodriguez, DJ Sisko, East Boston Neighborhood, Everett Community Growers, Eliot Family Resource Center, Fairway, JB Prodigy & Avila, La Oaxaqueña #2, Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts, Mana Supermarket, Mass Health, Montecristo, Newly Wed Foods, Noonan Entertainment, United States Postal Service, Primo Simon, Juan Vaquerano, Reyes Market, Rumba 97.7, T-Mobile, Tula Flavor, Variedades Ebenesez, and Village Bar & Grill.