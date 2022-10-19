Mass Badge Celebrates 25th Anniversary

On Saturday October 8, Mass Badge hosted a Black-Tie Gala, at the Seaport Hotel in Boston, to commemorate the organizations 25th Anniversary.

Approximately 300 invitees to included Woburn Police Chief, Police officers from various departments, Business leaders, Elected officials and members of the Mass state police were in attendance.

The evening was proudly sponsored by Members Plus Credit Union and Auto [email protected] Alton, N.H, Mr. Richard D’Angelo.

Governor Charlie Baker, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Police Chief Steven Mazzie extended their congratulation via a televised video message.

State Representative Joseph McGonagle presented the organization with a special station for their Momentous Occasion.

The evening featured a reception cocktail, formal dinner and awards ceremony, a night of dancing and emceed by former Weather Channel, Channel 7 & 5 reporter and Communications Strategist Kelli O’Hara .

Mass Badge members were presented with the Community Service awarded for their tireless work and commitment by the organization’s Founder and President, Raoul Goncalves.

Local businesses were awarded with the Appreciation Award for their continued support.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Courageous Award to Wilton Rangel, a local business owner.

The award is named in memory of Eric “DJ Littles” Palmariello, a beloved Mass Badge member who passed away at the age 32 after a brief battle with cancer. Wilton’s courage, perseverance and willingness to help those in need while faced with the devastation after losing his business to a fire, exemplifies the true meaning of This award