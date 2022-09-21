McGonagle, Colleagues Tour Irish Naval Vessel

Special to the Independent

Last week, Rep. Joe McGonagle toured the Irish Naval ship, the L.E. James Joyce with House colleagues who are also members of the Irish-American Caucus. The James Joyce was docked at Fan Pier Boulevard from September 10-15, hosting various government groups as well as offering tours to the public. McGonagle and his colleagues met with various Irish officials including the newly named Irish Ambassador to the United States, Geraldine Byrne Nason, Consul General Dr. Laoise Moore and the ship’s Captain Donnchadh Cahalane.

Rep. Joe McGonagle (second from left) toured the Irish Naval ship, the L.E. James Joyce with House colleagues who are also members of the Irish-American Caucus.

McGonagle and his colleagues boarded the ship and met with various Irish officials and the ship’s crew over traditional Irish light fare. Ambassador Byrne Nason came to the event in her first 10 days on the job, delighted to meet with the House delegation and establish a working relationship with the Massachusetts Legislature early on in her tenure. Ambassador Byrne Nason, McGonagle and the other officials discussed many important topics such as Brexit, Irish-US immigration and international education.

“I had a fantastic visit with Ambassador Byrne Nason, Dr. Moore and the crew of the L.E. James Joyce,” said McGonagle. “We received a warm welcome which invited great conversation and meaningful connections. I was thrilled to discuss some very relevant topics with the officials and my colleagues, as well as being able to reminisce on my own trips to Ireland. I believe we have created a strong partnership that will continue far into the future and I look forward to working with this group again. With our former colleague Claire Cronin as the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, I believe we are poised to accomplish great things together.”

The L.E James Joyce hosted various groups during their stay in Boston and left for Portland, Maine on Thursday, September 15, before continuing on to Halifax and back to Ireland.