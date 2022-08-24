Students Heading Back to School On August 31

Special to the Independent

The Everett Public Schools will open its doors to students for the first day of 2022-2023 on Wednesday, August 31, as administrators and educators look forward to an academic calendar free from the restrictions, apprehension, and caution that have characterized much of the past two school years.

“Anticipation for the start of any school year is sky high,” said Superintendent of Schools Priya Tahiliani. “In our lead-up to next week, I sense renewed energy and enthusiasm among staff and families. We are looking forward to providing our students with a complete range of in-person, interactive, and engaging learning experiences, and extracurricular activities.”

Students in kindergarten through Grade 9 will have a half day of school on August 31. Everett High School (EHS) 9th graders will complete an orientation session with principal Dennis Lynch and EHS leaders, so there is no school for 10-12 graders on the 31.

Thursday, September 1 will mark the first full day of school for students in kindergarten through Grade 12.

There is no school on Friday, September 2 through Tuesday, September 6 due to the Labor Day holiday and the primary election on September 6. All students, including those enrolled in the Pre-Kindergarten Program at the Adams and Webster Extension, will report to school on Wednesday, September 7. At that point, the 2022-2023 School Year will be in full swing, at all grade levels.

Another key date for EPS families to note is Monday, August 29, when the district will hold its second annual Back to School Bash. The festivities will be held outside at EHS from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, games, entertainment, giveaways, photobooths, and more.

“This proved to be a big hit last year, and we are looking forward to having even more families and students join us this year,” said Superintendent Tahiliani. “It’s a fun way to kick off the year with people from the entire district gathering and interacting in one location.”

For the legions of Crimson Tide football fans in the community, mark your calendar for Friday, September 9. EHS will begin the 2022 campaign with a home game against longtime rival Xaverian. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

According to EPS officials, enrollment for the start of the school year will exceed 7,000 students, including more than 2,000 students at Everett High School. The district is also welcoming more than 90 new teachers and paraprofessionals, featuring a mix of first-year teachers and experienced educators coming from other districts.

Amongst the many new hires are additions to the Central Office team that include a new Director of Social and Emotional Learning in Dr. Brian Wallace, the longtime principal of the Devens School. Also joining the EPS leadership team is Lauren O’Connor, the district’s first-ever Director of Security.

The following is the roster of building leaders:

• Everett High School: Principal Dennis Lynch; Vice Principals Stanley Chamblain and James Murphy

• Keverian (K-8): Principal Alex Naumann; Assistant Principals Janet Taylor and Keith Spencer

• Lafayette (K-8): Principal David Brady; Assistant Principal Kerri Norton

• Parlin (K-8) Principal Nancy Sutera: Assistant Principals Paolo Lambresa and Samantha Giangrasso

• Madeline English (K-8): Principal Theresa Tringale; Assistant Principals John Sutera and Tiffany Boakye

• Whittier (K-8): Principal Michael McLucas; Assistant Principal Cara Fidalgo

• Webster (K-5): Principal Christopher Barrett

• Devens (K-12 (Special Education School): Principal Dr. Brittany Puleo

• Adams School (Pre-Kindergarten): Head Teacher Laurie Stokes

• Webster Extension (Pre-Kindergarten): Head Teacher Jessyca Redler

“We have made exciting changes and additions to our leadership structure across the system,” said Superintendent Tahiliani. “We have some new faces in new roles, and we have moved some veteran EPS educators into elevated positions. I am very excited to be working with this group on behalf of our students, staff, and families.”

Final preparations for 2022-2023 ramped up last week when the district held a three-day leadership retreat featuring renowned educator Dr. Jeff Zwiers from Stanford University. He led sessions on how to best engage students in authentic conversations and building ideas. Dr. Zwiers will work with EPS teachers and building leaders throughout the year.

“We want our students to engage in fun, engaging, and meaningful activities and learning experiences,” said Superintendent Tahiliani. “Dr, Zwiers will help guide us in this effort.”

In addition, the EPS is holding new teacher orientation between Monday and Thursday of this week, a practice that was launched by Superintendent Tahiliani and which has grown into an essential component to the annual back-to-school preparations.

All EPS teachers, paraprofessionals, and school leaders will convene on Monday, August 29th for a full day of professional development. As with the leadership retreat, the session will be led by Dr. Zwiers. Educators will work with building leaders and set up their classrooms on August 30th, in advance of Wednesday’s opening day for Grades K through 9.

Last but not least of this long list of back-to-school events is the first School Committee meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, which will be on Monday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the EHS Library.