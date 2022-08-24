Amazon Warehouse Slated To Be Closed

Five Amazon delivery stations in Massachusetts, including one located in Everett, will be closing, according to Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin.

Last week, McLaughlin made the announcement that the Everett location, as well other sites in Dedham, Mansfield, Milford, and Randolph, are all slated to be closed.

Employees will be able to transfer to other sites, according to McLaughlin.

The brand-new, 220,000 sq. ft., one-story warehouse distribution facility on Beacham Street has been occupied by Amazon for a little less than two years. Davis Companies acquired the site in the fall of 2019 and solved a long-standing issue with flooding in the area caused by collapsed drainage pipes leading up to and under the site.

The Davis Companies undertook the complete replacement of 280 feet of culvert under their property as part of the agreement with Chelsea and Everett at a cost of $7.2 million. They replaced a 16’ x 9’ corrugated steel culvert with a 16’ x 12’ concrete box culvert. Another 70 feet of concrete box culvert was constructed in Chelsea.

No specific date for the warehouse closings was announced.