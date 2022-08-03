Crimson Tide Pop Warner Rules!More Than 100 Youths Start Football and Cheerleading Practices for New Season

Crimson Tide Pop Warner Football Coordinator Peter Forte coached the Everett ‘A’ team to a national championship in the very first year following the merger of the city’s two football and cheerleading organizations.

Dennis Willcox, with his son, Jake excelling at quarterback (he now plays football at Brown University), also guided Everett to a national championship in the Patriot Division in 2015.

FORTE-IFIED FOR FOOTBALL: Crimson Tide Pop Warner Football Coordinator Peter Forte (left) and his son, former Everett High star and Pop Warner coach J.W. Forte (right) are pictured with 14-U quarterback Tyler Freni and linebacker Armani Negron at the opening night of practices at Sacramone Park.

The Crimson Tide Pop Warner 8-Under team is pictured with coaches Jhon Salgado, Steve McLaughlin, John Marchese, Thomas Williams, and football coordinator Peter Forte at the first pre-season practice.

The success of the Crimson Tide cheerleading program is also noteworthy, with teams annually qualifying for the National Championships in Florida.

Crimson Tide Pop Warner opened its 2022 season Monday with practices at Sacramone Park.

“We have more than 100 kids here, ages 5 to 15,” said Brian Diamond, who has presided over the state’s preeminent organization for two decades. “We expect the enrollment to grow. Some of the kids are on vacation with their families this week. We’re looking forward to a good season.”

The Everett teams will be competing in Division 1 in a combined Merrimack-Middlesex league against teams such as Dracut, Chelmsford, Billerica, Reading, Lawrence, and Jamaica Plain-Brookline.

Stability at the Top

One of the key factors in Crimson Tide Pop Warner’s elevated status in Massachusetts is its dedicated and consistent leadership on the board of directors.

Brian Dimond is in his 31st season in Everett Pop Warner. His daughters have all proceeded through the program. Secretary Lisa Sylvester has been a board member for two decades. Her children, Mark, Corey, and Nicole are also Pop Warner graduates.

Peter Forte Sr., whose sons were standout football players in Pop Warner and at Everett High School, is also a two-decade contributor to the excellence of the organization.

Forte has led his football teams to multiple league and regional titles, in addition to the national championship contingent.

“Four players on that team, Dylan Cyprien, Leo Paul, L.J. LaMonica, and Jefferson Pham are now coaching on our staff,” said Forte proudly.

Forte has scheduled pre-season scrimmages with Malden Pop Warner in preparation for the new season. The legendary coach is optimistic about the 2022 campaign. “We’ll be practicing here [at Sacramone] five days a week and we’ll be ready when the season starts,” said Forte