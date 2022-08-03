Off to Virginia: Everett Baseball Player Alex Lara Will Compete in Babe Ruth World Series

Everett High School varsity baseball player Alex Lara will be competing for the Lynn Babe Ruth 15-Year-Old All-Star team in the Babe Ruth World Series next week in Virginia.

A 6-foot junior, Lara is the starting leftfielder for the Lynn contingent that won the New England championship in Keene, N.H. The team is 12-0 in state and regional tournament play.

Lara is a graduate of Everett Little League where he was a member of the District 12 All-Star and Jimmy Fund tournament teams.

“I really learned a lot playing in Everett Little League,” said Lara, noting that one of his favorite coaches was the late Jonathan Delgado.

Lara is grateful to his mother, Nicole Dubon, for finding him an opportunity to play baseball in his age group this summer.

“My mother contacted baseball programs to see if there were openings for out-of-town players,” said Lara. “It’s been a great experience and I’m excited about playing in the World Series. The Lynn coaches have been awesome. And the players on the team are now my brothers.”

In addition to Lara’s spot on the roster, the team consists of 10 players from Lynn and four players from Revere.

Lynn Babe Ruth will be one of 12 teams competing in the World Series. The top three teams in each six-team division will advance to the single-elimination rounds. All games will be live-streamed.