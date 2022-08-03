McGonagle Announces His Candidacy For Re-Election As State Rep.

Special to the Independent

Rep. Joe McGonagle has announced that his is a candidate for re-election for the office of State Representative for the 28th Middlesex District. The following is his statement.

“I write to you today to announce my candidacy for re-election as your State Representative for the 28th Middlesex District. I humbly ask for your support as I seek my fifth term in the House of Representatives so I can continue building upon the successes of my previous terms and delivering for Everett.

Rep. Joe McGonagle.

As a lifelong resident of Everett, I have seen this City grow and evolve. Many things have changed since the days I was little kid playing in the street but I have learned to embrace these changes and that the best way I can serve Everett is to grow and evolve with it. Every session I work with the City to identify what our community needs now. This past session, that included funding for substance abuse counseling in the City, a first-time home buyers program, critical upgrades for the police and fire departments, a dock and boathouse on the Malden River and several other infrastructure projects. The needs of Everett today are different than they were ten years ago and will be ten years from now. I promise to rise to this challenge.

Since my inauguration in 2015, I have gained much valuable experience on Beacon Hill, serving on several committees and this past session being named a Chairman, an accomplishment I am very proud of. In this role, I dealt with many of the issues surrounding COVID-19 in the Commonwealth and the safety of State House employees, earning the respect and trust from my colleagues and peers. I have learned the complexities of being a State Representative and feel confident that I will grow in my leadership role, opening new doors for our community. This past session, we passed major legislation that will benefit the Commonwealth and Everett especially. I look forward to serving for many more years and continuing to create the kinds of laws that will serve future generations of Massachusetts.

So in closing, I ask for your support by honoring me with one of the most important privileges any citizen can give, your vote on election day September 6th. Thank you for allowing me to work on your behalf.”