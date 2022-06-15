Everett To Host Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Saturdays

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Saturday in June at the former Pope John XXIII High School. As part of a special promotion, everyone who gets their first vaccine dose at these clinics will receive a $100 grocery store gift card, and individuals getting a second dose or a booster will receive a $25 gift card, while supplies last. The clinic is a collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and is free to everyone 5 and older. No ID or proof of health insurance is required.

The vaccination clinics will be held at 888 Broadway (use rear entrance of the Pope John School) in Everett at the following dates and times:

Saturday, June 18

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DPH’s Vaccine Equity Initiative is designed to increase awareness of, and access to, the COVID-19 vaccine and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. The City of Everett is among many local partners helping to share information about the COVID-19 vaccine and increase access to vaccinations.

“As we enter the busy summer season with more opportunities to travel and reconnect with loved ones – getting a COVID-19 vaccine is an important way for people to protect themselves and others,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “By hosting clinics in communities across the Commonwealth that have lower vaccination rates, we aim to make getting a vaccine convenient and easy for our residents.”

“We are grateful for the continued support from DPH and local partners to bring this clinic to residents of Everett and surrounding communities,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Convenient clinics remain important tools to help get unvaccinated residents protected against COVID-19.”

To date, more than 5.3 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters have been rigorously tested and proven to be safe and effective by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, providing protection from the virus and preventing serious illness.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and to find a clinic near you, visitwww.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.