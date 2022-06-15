Council Names Costa Ward 3 Councilor

Darren Costa was named the new City Councilor representing Ward 3 following a vote at Monday night’s council meeting. After the vote, Costa was sworn in by City Clerk Sergio Cornelio and congratulated by his fellow councilors.

Costa thanked the people of Everett for “putting your trust in me.”

He will now fill out the remaining term of Anthony DiPierro, who resigned in May following the public outrage over racist memes that he had sent from his Instagram account. Costa had finished second against DiPierro in last year’s election.

The reappointment of City Clerk Sergio Cornelio will be headed to a special meeting of the City Council. Councilors voted to meet with Cornelio in a special meeting that will be held in executive session.

“This appointment is hired solely by the Council,” Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins said, adding, “I believe in a diverse pool of candidates.”

Councilor Michael Marchese noted that he was a “personal friend” of Cornelio and that he has done his job. “I will vote in favor,” Marchese added.

Councilors were given an overview of the proposed affordable housing development being planned at the former Pope John XXIII High School site on Broadway near the Malden line.

Rafael Mares, the Executive Director of The Neighborhood Developers (TND), outlined the history of the site, noting that the city acquired the building in December of 2019 and the City Council approved the purchase for 100 percent affordable housing.

There will be 138 units of affordable housing, comprising one, two and three-bedroom units. The occupants of these units will be chosen by lottery under state guidelines. There will be a park and 116 parking spaces on the site.

The council postponed a vote to the next meeting and will be provided more details about the project, at which time the council may approve transferring the ownership of the parcel to TND. If the transfer is approved, there will be a series of community meetings with residents. TND is the same developer that is constructing a complex at the former site of St. Therese’s on Broadway.

In other business, the council approved the following appointments:

An order recommending the confirmation of the reappointment of Joseph Lamonica to the Public Works Commission for a two year term expiring June 30, 2024

An order recommending the confirmation of the reappointment of Richard Zullo to the Public Works Commission for a two year term expiring June 30, 2024

An order recommending the confirmation of the reappointment of Carmine DeMaria to the Public Works Commission for a three year term expiring June 30, 2025.

An order recommending the confirmation of the reappointment of Anthony Medeiros to the Public Works Commission for a term of three years expiring June 30, 2025.

An order recommending the confirmation of the reappointment of Frederick Cafasso Jr. to the Traffic Commission for a two year term expiring June 30, 2024

An order recommending the confirmation of the reappointment of Stephen Altieri to the Traffic Commission for a two year term expiring June 30 , 2024.

An order recommending the confirmation of the reappointment of Theresa Naimo to the Traffic Commission for a three year term expiring June 30 , 2025.

An order recommending the appointment of Kormal Markan to the Everett Cultural Council for a term of three years, expiring June 30, 2025

An order recommending the appointment of Katy Rogers to the Everett Cultural Council for a term of three years, expiring June 30, 2025