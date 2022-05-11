News In Brief

Mayor DeMaria and Council on Aging Offering Free Clinical Pharmacist Visit

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging, in collaboration with the Cambridge Health Alliance, are pleased to offer a free blood pressure check and medication review to seniors who sign up. This will take place on Monday, May 23, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Connolly Senior Center at 90 Chelsea Street in Everett.

We encourage Everett seniors to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure you are healthy. Checking your blood pressure and reviewing the medication you take is crucial to ensuring you are living a healthy lifestyle and not at an increased risk for a serious health problem. Please call 774-360-7521 to sign up. Face masks are required while visiting.

Bike to the Sea/Minuteman Bikeway

All are welcome to come to a meeting of Bike to the Sea to hear about plans to connect the Northern Strand Community Trail to the Minuteman Bikeway.

The meeting is being held on Wednesday, May 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Three Amigos Bar and Restaurant, 375 Main St., in Malden Square.

Bike to the Sea board member Patrick Bibbins will talk about connecting the trails north and west of Boston.

The Minuteman Bikeway runs from the Cambridge/Arlington line to Bedford. The Northern Strand Community Trail runs from Everett, through Malden, Revere, Saugus and Lynn.

For more information or to RSVP email Jay Cobau at [email protected] or text/call: 339-224-2448.

MVES to Hold Free Workshop

Mystic Valley Elder Services will present a free workshop series— Dr. Paul Lam’s Tai Chi For Health —on Fridays, June 3 — July 22, 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the Stoneham Senior Center, 136 Elm Street, Stoneham.

Find pain relief, reduced stiffness, and a better quality of life through tai chi. Tai chi is often described as “meditation in motion,” harmonizing body and mind by practicing slow continuous movement accompanied by deep breathing. The class will cover the basic movements in Dr. Paul Lam’s CDC approved program. There’s growing evidence that this mind-body practice has value in treating or preventing many health problems. Our practice is gentle, requiring a small range of motion.

Registration is free, but required. To register, please call today as class size is limited: 781-438-1157.

Malden Gaming District Celebrates Festivals and Gaming

The City of Malden is pleased to announce that the 2022 Malden Summer Festivals will be taking place 12-4PM on Saturday, June 4th, Saturday, July 16th, and Saturday, August 13th. Pleasant Street will be transformed into an open-air market that will feature artists and artisans, vintage clothing stores, and much more!

Located next to the Malden Center MBTA Orange Line station, the area is also home to Malden’s Gaming District. This is the place to go if you want to quest at Boda Borg, conduct a science experiment that is a lot like mini-golf, play and stock up on Magic cards, shoot some billiards, try a racing simulator or sing your heart out at Karaoke. Visit www.MaldenGamingDistrict.com for even more options.

In addition, the Summer Festivals will feature a live music stage— set on the corner of Washington and Pleasant Streets — that will always feature a musically diverse mix of bands.

The line-up for June 4th is:

12:00PM The Mark Cataldo Quartet

1:00PM The Discompany Band

2:00PM The Eric German Latin Sextet

3:00PM Borderline

Easily accessible by Orange Line, but FREE Parking is available at both of the City’s garages at 170 Centre Street or 7 Jackson Street. Please visit www.CityOfMalden.org/SummerFestivals to learn more.

MVES Issues RFP for Older Adult Programs

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to fund innovative programs that promote the health, well-being, and independence of older adults and to complement or supplement the support activities of primary caregivers.

Areas of focus include: family caregiver issues and services; special populations such as elders with special needs, isolated, marginalized, LGBT elders and those who are disadvantaged by racial, cultural and/or linguistic barriers; health promotion programs that focus on evidence-based programs for older adults; transportation; housing insecurity; social insecurity/isolation; health and wellness, including physical and behavioral health; and economic insecurity.

Funding is available by MVES through the Older American Act and is subject to availability of federal funding. The project begins October 1, 2022 and end on September 30, 2023.

MVES is requesting Letters of Intent from organizations wishing to apply for funding to support individuals age 60 and older in MVES’ service area, which includes Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. The Letter of Intent, not to exceed two pages, should include:

• Purpose of the program

• Which of the AAA funding priorities the program will address

• The estimated amount of Title III funding the applicant will request

• Anticipated number of older adults the program expects to serve

• Cities and towns the program plans to serve

Letters of Intent should be sent electronically to [email protected]org by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. They will be reviewed and prospective applicants will be notified no later than close of business on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 regarding their eligibility to complete the full application for Title III funding which will be due on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

If you have questions please contact Lauren Reid, MVES Director of Community Programs, [email protected] or 781-388-2382.

Celebrating 45 Years of giving older adults their independence, Mystic Valley Elder Services is a non-profit agency located in Malden, Mass., that provides essential home- and community-based care and resources to older adults, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop, regardless of their income level. Agency services include coordination of home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and information and referrals. For more information, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.