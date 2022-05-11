Goldberg Announces Interim Chairman for the Cannabis Control Commission

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced that Sarah G. Kim was sworn in as Interim Chairman for the Cannabis Control Commission (Commission). Ms. Kim replaces Steven J. Hoffman who submitted his resignation as Chair in April after serving for several years to establish a successful new industry in Massachusetts. Ms. Kim is tasked with leading the Commission as the Treasurer continues the search process for a permanent Chairman.

“Sarah has extensive leadership experience and knowledge about the standards, goals, and operations of the Commission, as well as perspective on necessary steps as we progress in the implementation of good policies in Massachusetts,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “We are proud to appoint her as the Interim Chair, and strongly support her efforts in this new role.”

“I am grateful to the Treasurer for entrusting me with this opportunity to be the Interim Chair of the Cannabis Control Commission until a new Chair is appointed, and I look forward to working with agency staff, stakeholders, and commissioners to continue the important work of growing a successful, safe, and equitable industry in Massachusetts,” said Sarah G. Kim, Interim Chairman of the Cannabis Control Commission.

Ms. Kim has worked for the Office of the Massachusetts State Treasurer & Receiver General since 2015 and currently serves as a Deputy Treasurer and General Counsel. As a Deputy Treasurer, Ms. Kim has general oversight of the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, and as General Counsel, she manages the team that provides support to the Treasury and its affiliated agencies on various legal issues, including open meetings, ethics, public records, and campaign finance laws. Ms. Kim also advises senior staff on strategic policy, procurement, employment, and litigation issues. She co-led the Treasury’s initial efforts to implement the provisions of the ballot initiative that decriminalized the adult use of recreational marijuana.

Before joining Treasury, Ms. Kim was an Assistant Attorney General in the Fraud and Financial Crimes Division under Attorney General Martha Coakley. Prior to that, she was a litigation attorney for ten years. Ms. Kim currently serves in leadership positions for several philanthropic organizations. She is a graduate of the Villanova University School of Law and Dartmouth College.

Headquartered in Worcester, the Commission was established in 2017 to foster the creation of a safely regulated industry to effectively implement and administer the laws enabling access to medical and adult-use marijuana in the Commonwealth. Leadership for the Commission includes five commissioners and an executive leadership team. A 25-person Cannabis Advisory Board composed of ex officio members and appointments by the Treasurer, Governor, and Attorney General also studies and makes recommendations to the Commission regarding the regulation and taxation of marijuana in Massachusetts in accordance with state law.

“I am excited to welcome Sarah Kim to the Cannabis Control Commission,” said Shawn Collins, Executive Director of the Commission. “Having previously worked alongside Sarah, I know she will instantly hit the ground running and add tremendous talent to our dynamic team. I’m grateful to Treasurer Goldberg for appointing such a skilled public servant.”

The Office of the Massachusetts Treasurer and Receiver General is currently accepting applications for Chair of the Cannabis Commission for appointment by Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. The position requires experience in corporate management, finance, or securities. Completed applications in PDF form must be submitted via email to [email protected] and received by June 4, 2022. Applications are available online at www.masstreasury.org.