Crimson Tide Pop Warner Plans for Its 2022 Season

If Crimson Tide Pop Warner is not the most successful Pop Warner organization in Massachusetts – in terms of championships, high participation rates, graduates advancing to high school and college programs, and support by the community – it’s certainly near the top of the list.

Every year, the Crimson Tide Pop Warner youth football and cheerleading teams contend for league, regional, and national championships in every age division. Last year, two of its cheerleading teams, the ‘A’ and ‘C’ teams, took home the second and fifth place trophies from nationals. Everett’s U-8 football team was a New England regional semifinalist.

As for Crimson Tide alumni, virtually every Everett High quarterback, from Matt Nuzzo to Jonathan DiBiaso to Jake Willcox, has played Pop Warner football in Everett.

Lewis Cine, who was just selected in the 2022 National Football League draft, is a Pop Warner graduate, as is Michigan’s Mike Sainristil, who will be holding an upcoming football clinic at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The organization has thrived under the leadership of Brian Dimond, who has served as president for the past 20 years. Dimond has been supported by an outstanding team of volunteers on the board of directors.

Dimond said the league is planning for its 2022 season, with registration clinics set for tonight (May 11) and next Wednesday (May 18), 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Village Bar and Grill on Norman Street. Boys and girls, ages 6 to 15, are eligible to participate on the teams who begin practice at Sacramone Park in August.

Dimond said he recalls Lewis Cine wearing the always-sharp Crimson Tide Pop Warner uniform.

“We’re very proud of Lewis,” said Dimond. “I remember him as a little kid. He did his whole Pop Warner career with us. I believe Lewis played on Dennis Willcox’s national championship team. It’s a great thing when our kids play at the college level, and then if they make it to the pros, it’s even that much sweeter knowing they came through the City of Everett and our organization to get there.”

Dimond added that that Crimson Tide Pop Warner has been in contact with Raymonde Sainristil, mother of Mike Sainristil, about Mike’s plans to host a youth football clinic.

“She [Raymonde] is a great lady and our secretary, Lisa Sylvester, has been conversing with her about helping Mike with the clinic,” related Dimond.

Meanwhile, it’s full steam ahead for Crimson Tide Pop Warner, a model for youth football and cheerleading organizations nationwide.