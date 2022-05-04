News in Brief

Council Unanimously Adopts DiPierro’s 25 MPH City-Wide Speed Limit Ordinance

Recently, the Everett City Council unanimously passed an ordinance sponsored by Councilor Anthony DiPierro, lowering the city-wide speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour. DiPierro has long made the case that in a city as densely populated as Everett, 30 MPH is just too fast. The change is set to take effect on June 1st.

DiPierro said “what may seem like a small difference in speed, will make a huge difference for the safety of our residents.” Throughout the month of May, the City will be working to educate residents about the change and will be issuing daily public service announcements in multiple languages. DiPierro added that the intention of his ordinance is to change the culture of drivers in the community and hopefully make them more cognizant of their surroundings, in turn making neighborhoods safer.

Baker-Polito Administration Awards $527K for Automated External Defibrillators

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is proud to announce that on April 26, the Baker-Polito Administration announced grants to empower local municipalities to purchase Automated External Defibrillators (AED) for public safety and first responder vehicles. An AED is a medical device used to support people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, which is the abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not have been diagnosed with heart disease.

The Everett Fire Department has received $2,500 from this grant, ensuring that our trucks will be equipped AEDs.

The Office of Grants and Research (OGR) received significant interest from municipalities for this grant opportunity and as part of its process, OGR recommended funding for all 246 grant applicants. $527K of state and federal funding will equip 246 vehicles serving approximately 70% of the Commonwealth’s cities and towns.

With heart disease and cardiac arrest being major concerns for many people, it is important to have emergency response vehicles equipped with the right tools for the job in order to serve everyone in our community.

Canciones Y Comida

The Everett Adult Learning Center’s Cultural Immersion classes kickoff with Canciones Y Comida was a fun night filled with plenty of singing, dancing, and delicious Hispanic food! DJ Rico Suave and Rumba 97.7 got the crowd moving, Primo Simon led the way and entertained everyone, and Kata Betancourt gave a spectacular performance! Montecristo, Roxy’s Bakery, and Taco El Paso ensured everyone got a taste of appetizing food!

Thank you to everyone who joined us at the Everett Recreation Center and “Learned Through Uniting” to kick off the Everett Adult Learning Center’s Cultural Immersion classes! As the weather gets warmer, please stay tuned for more in the future!

The City of Everett is Offering Outdoor Dining to Businesses in Everett

Mayor DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be offering outdoor dining to businesses in Everett. Permits will be available to those who fill out and submit an application form by email or in-person to the Planning & Development Department at Everett City Hall.

As Summer approaches, we understand how important outdoor dining can be to local restaurants and cafés in our community. We would like to help by offering them the option to take part.

Businesses can request or submit an application form to [email protected] or visit in-person at the Planning & Development Department on the second floor of Everett City Hall.