Fred and Michele Capone Continue to Celebrate Community in Everett Square

On Saturday, April 16th, the Sacro Plaza sponsored a visit from the Easter Bunny. Those in attendance had an opportunity to take a photo with the special guest of honor, received candy eggs, and enjoyed a delicious selection of treats and drinks.

Fred and Michele Capone, with the assistance of the Sacro Companies, have transformed their former political headquarters at 142 School Street into a warm and welcoming community space. Both Michele and Fred have extensive community service backgrounds and are using their 30 plus years of experience to bring joy to Everett Square. Working with a dedicated committee of volunteers, the first floor has lovingly been decorated for the holidays and seasons. Spring will soon be turning into summer, so keep an eye out for the new window displays and decorations!

Other upcoming events are: The very popular book club meets on the first Saturday of each month at noon, with a luncheon and lively discussion. This month’s meeting will be held on May 7, and the book is The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett.

The author and speaker series has also been well attended. The most recent speaker was former Salem State University professor Anthony Guerriero. The topic of the evening was “Thomas Jefferson – The Foodie.” The presentation incorporated a slide show and food sampling of some of Jefferson’s favorite items, including his absolute favorite – macaroni and cheese. The next author visit is scheduled for Friday, May 13, at 6 pm and will be followed by a pasta dinner.

Upcoming events to watch for are a Thank You Project, a crafts class, a paint party, and a family game night. Please reach out to Michele at 617-669-7015 with any questions or to reserve a spot. Michele and Fred would like to extend their sincere thanks to all the volunteers, with a special thank you to Sal and Trish Sacro for the beautiful new speaker podium in the front room.