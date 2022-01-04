Everett’s Ismael Zamor Named to All-State Football Team

Everett High School’s Ismael Zamor has been selected to the Massachusetts State Coaches Association (MSCA) Super 26 All-State Team.

Zamor, a 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound senior, was named an All-State defensive back. Zamor, who has committed to Boston College, also played wide receiver for the Crimson Tide.

Zamor and the other All-State players will be honored at the MSCA awards banquet in the spring.

“We’re very honored that the Committee chose Ish for this major award,” said Everett head coach Rob DiLoreto. “He did a tremendous job as our free safety this season. He was basically the quarterback of our defense and made many of our coverage calls and front adjustments on each play.”

Zamor has also been selected to the Boston Herald All-Scholastic and Greater Boston League All-Star teams. An excellent student with a 3.89 grade point average, Zamor has been nominated by Coach DiLoreto for the MSCA Scholar-Athlete Award.

Everett Drops St. John’s as Holiday Opponent

Coach DiLoreto said that Everett has ended its one-year Thanksgiving game contract with Saint John’s High School of Shrewsbury.

DiLoreto said he is seeking a school located closer to Everett High for a Thanksgiving opponent.

“It’s a convenience issue for our Everett fans,” said DiLoreto. “We want to play a team closer to Everett, so our fans can get there and enjoy the game in person.”

Everett defeated St. John’s, 44-14, on Thanksgiving at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium. Everett is located approximately 60 miles from Shrewsbury.

Break-Up Awards Program Set for Friday

The Everett High football team will have an awards program Friday in the school gymnasium.

“Because of COVID, all we’re doing is meeting the team in the gym and giving out hooded sweatshirts to the players,” said DiLoreto. “We’ll also be having a break-up meeting where we’ll talk to the kids, wish the seniors well, turn the page on to the 2022 season, and get our off-season preparations going.”

The pandemic continues to disrupt high school events. Everett High’s football and cheerleading banquet has traditionally been held at Anthony’s, Malden, and annually draws a large gathering including the families of the football players and cheerleaders.