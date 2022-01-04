Kevin Sheehan Named New Library Director

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to welcome the City of Everett’s new Library Director, Kevin Sheehan. Kevin is a graduate of Assumption College and Southern Connecticut University where he received his Masters of Library and Information Science degree.

Kevin Sheehan.

Throughout his 20 years of experience, Kevin worked at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the lead the Revere Public Library. Kevin resides in Burlington, Massachusetts where he serves as a trustee of the Burlington Public Library. He enjoys spending time with his wife Cheryl and their 9-year-old son, Tommy. Among other things, Kevin looks forward to improving the online resources, increasing library hours, and creating additional programming at the Everett Public Libraries.