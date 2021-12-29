Obituaries 12-29-2021

Marianna Buccieri

July 29, 1931 – December 23, 2021

Marianna (Cardello) Buccieri of Revere, born in Mineo, Sicily on July 29, 1931 to the late Giovanni and Giuseppa Cardello, died December 23, 2021.

Marianna’s family immigrated through Ellis Island, New York in 1951 and made their way to East Boston. After her marriage to Salvatore Buccieri, the couple moved to Revere where they resided for over 50 years until a recent move to be closer to their daughter.

Marianna was a seamstress who began her career making sample dresses and suits in Boston and in later years, she was the head seamstress for the Hilton Hotels. She is fondly remembered by family and friends for her wonderful cooking which she generously shared with everyone who entered her home. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

The beloved wife of 66 years to Salvatore Bucchieri, she was the devoted mother of Maria Salvatore and her husband, John of Westwood, cherished grandmother of Jake, Georgia and Zachary, dear sister of the late Giovanni and Mario, adored aunt of Gino Cardello and the late Josephine Simili, Lina Sarnacchiaro and Giuseppe Cardello and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews.

A visitation at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons- Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday, December 28 was followed by a 12 noon Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Entombment was at Woodlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St, Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.