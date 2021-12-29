Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball Wins Opener in Hoop Tourney

The Everett High boys basketball team won its fourth game in a row to improve to 4-1 on the season with a 54-50 victory over Belmont in the Slade’s Bar and Grill Holiday Classic at Cathedral High School this past Monday.

Junior forward Roger Vasquez led the way for the Crimson Tide, scoring 17 points and pulling down seven rebounds.

John Monexant, the always-steady Everett backcourt man, reached double figures with 16 points, including hitting 5-of-6 clutch free throws down the stretch.

Coach Stanley Chamblain and his crew were set to take on Brookline yesterday (Tuesday) in the second day of the tourney, which features eight schools competing in two days of basketball.

The Crimson Tide will host Greater Boston League rival Chelsea next Tuesday evening. The opening tip is set for 7:00.

EHS Girls Seek First Victory

The Everett High girls basketball team will seek its first victory of the season when coach Riley Dunn and her crew travel to former Greater Boston League rival Arlington this evening (Wednesday). The Lady Crimson Tide then will make the short trek across the Parkway next Tuesday to take on GBL foe Chelsea.