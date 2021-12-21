COVID Test Kits Now Available for Residents

Special to the Independent

With COVID-19 cases rising in Everett and across the country thanks to the arrival of the Omicron variant, which has proven to be exponentially-more contagious than the original strain of the virus, the need for rapid testing, which is viewed by health professionals as a critical means for stopping the spread of the disease, never has been more urgent.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced this week that the city has received rapid test kits that are available to Everett residents and families.

Members of the Martinez family receive their rapid test kits from Julie Thistle (left) and Antoinette Blanchard at City Hall.

There is one test kit available per person per household with a maximum of four kits per family.

There are 12,500 kits available with two tests per kit. The program is on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as the supply lasts.

Residents can obtain their kits at City Hall, 484 Broadway, during regular hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Hall is closed on Fridays.