News In Brief

The Schedule for COVID-19 Testing at Rivergreen for Christmas and New Years Week is as follows:

Wednesday December 22- 7am to 7pm

Thursday December 23- 7am to 12noon

Friday December 24 – Closed

Saturday December 25 – Closed

Monday December 27- 7am to 7pm

Tuesday December 28- 7am to 7pm

Wednesday December 29- 7am to 7pm

Thursday December 30 – 7am to 12 noon

Friday December 31- Closed

Saturday January 1- Closed

Normal scheduled hours for testing will resume on Monday January 3, 2022.

Malden Catholic’s Make-a-Wish Club Grants a Wish

Jasper, a playful two-and-a-half-year-old who loves puzzles, dinosaurs and trucks. Diagnosed with myopathy, a life-threatening neuromuscular disease, the amount of time he spends on his favorite activities is limited, but his positive attitude always keeps a smile on his face. Seeking a welcome escape from the challenges of his illness, Jasper wished to have a play structure with a clubhouse!

Recently, Malden Catholic’s Make-A-Wish Club presented a check for $7,340 to Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island to create and build Jasper’s playset. Mayor Christenson from Malden, Mayor Brodeur from Melrose and Hilary Muntz, Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island Special Events Coordinator, we onsite for the ceremony along with the MC Make-A-Wish® Club members.

After seeing his customized playset for the first time, Jasper was amazed by its exciting features and the possibility for adventure. From the swings to relax on to the monkey bars to help him exercise to a slippery slide, Jasper was thrilled by this new world of exploration. As his mother reflects, “I am (and pretty sure I always will be) moved to tears when I look at the play structure. It’s so much more than a play structure – it’s proof that Jasper is a warrior and he can’t be held back.”

Over the 2020 and 2021 academic year, Malden Catholic students and parents came together and raised money through a variety of events, candy grams and product sales to make his wish come true. “This served as a reminder that with a community working together, we can provide renewed hope and uplifting joy when it is needed most,” stated John Thornburg, Malden Catholic Headmaster. “Our MC Make-A-Wish Club is also actively pursuing the fundraising plans to fulfill a fourth wish in 2022.

Postal Service Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

All Post Office locations will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Some Post Office locations may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31. Customers are advised to always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.

Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24.

If a box has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to either put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box, or take their items to one of our more than 34,000 Post Office locations.

Customers who are unable to mail items before the scheduled collection box pickup times on Dec. 24 should visit the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com to find Post Office locations that may be open late.

As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.