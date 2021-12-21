Meet the Team: Justin Shrader

Justin Shrader is an employee of the Department of Human Resources and has worked for the City of Everett for 7 months.

What do you do in the City?

I oversee HR management and department operations to adhere to organizational policies and procedures as the Director of Human Resources.

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“Meeting new people and learning about what everyone does for the City. When I started working for the City, I learned that Everett has a beautiful sense of community, which makes working for the City so great.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

People are people- While cultural differences exist, people still experience the same kind of drama and conflict no matter where they are.

What do you like to do when you are not working?

Spending time with my husband and two dogs Max and Xena. We also like to travel as much as possible.