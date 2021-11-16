Become a Foster or Adoptive Parent for Adoption Month

The Home for Little Wanderers announced today that it has opened registration for a required education program for people interested in becoming adoptive or foster parents in recognition of Adoption Month. People interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents can apply to attend the free, 30-hour Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) education program from 5:30-8:30 PM every Monday and Friday starting on January 10, 2022 and ending on February 10, 2022.

In Massachusetts, there are over 2,800 children in foster care with a goal of adoption and over 1,200 of these children have no identified adoption resource such as a relative or foster parent.

“The child welfare system is not designed to raise children. We are here for support and healing when they need us, but children deserve to grow up in a warm, loving home,” said Lesli Suggs, LICSW, President and CEO of The Home for Little Wanderers. “Children need to know that they have a permanent adult in their life to take care of them and to help them grow into well-rounded adults. Children who grow up without a permanent family and “age out” of the child welfare system are more likely to experience homelessness, substance abuse, and be involved in the criminal justice system. The love and support of a family can make all the difference.”

The Home’s adoption and foster programs provide all the necessary training, licensing, matching, and supportive services for families to adopt or foster. The Home encourages adoptive and foster parents from all races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender identities, socio-economic backgrounds and religions. Adoptive or foster parents can be couples or single individuals. Children come from a variety of backgrounds and many have experienced multiple types of maltreatment such as neglect or abuse.

To learn more about becoming an adoptive or foster parent, visit www.thehome.org/adoption or contact The Home at (617)-288-7450, [email protected], or [email protected]