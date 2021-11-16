From the Mayor’s Office: Meet the Team: Detective Michael Lavey

Detective Michael Lavey is an employee of the Everett Police Department and has worked with the City of Everett for 20 years.

What do you do in the City?

I am a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigations Unit and we conduct follow up investigations of reports taken by patrol division or referrals from other city and state agencies as well as conduct self-initiated criminal investigations.

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

My favorite part of working for the city is meeting and working with many other city departments and employees to solve problems and help make the community a better place for our residents.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned is being ready to adapt and change direction at any moment.

What do you like to do when you are not working?

I like to spend time outdoors and exercising.