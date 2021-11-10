Everett Police Department Among 103 Participating in the Home Base No Shave Campaign

The Everett Police Department has joined more than 100 Police Departments across the New England to participate in the Home Base No Shave fundraising campaign during the month of November – going beyond the badge to help raise money for a program that is changing and saving the lives of Veterans and their Families, and promote conversations, raise awareness and break the stigma associated with seeking much-needed care. Individual police officers from Everett have pledged a $100 donation to either forego the traditional grooming policy and grow beards and mustaches or wear a special Home Base pin throughout the month of November.

The past 18 months have presented our Veterans, Service Members, and their Families with significant challenges. The ongoing pandemic, coupled with the abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan, has reopened old wounds for some Veterans and caused many of our warriors and their families to question the value of their service and sacrifice. The rate of Veteran and military suicides continues to rise in the COVID era by roughly 20%, with now more than 20 Veterans dying by suicide every day. More than 7,000 Service Members were killed during the Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, 1.8M received permanent disabilities due to their injuries, and 30,000 Veterans from this Post 9-11 generation have died by suicide. The cost of freedom and security are high, and Home Base is working with local first responders in communities across the Commonwealth to raise funds to heal these wounds and connect warriors and their families to the lifesaving care they need – and deserve.

Home Base is a partnership between the Boston Red Sox and the Massachusetts General Hospital. Each year, the Home Base No Shave initiative brings together first responders and community members to raise awareness and funds to pay for the critical care. More than 2,500 first responders from 136 New England police departments signed up in 2020 alone. Since its inception in 2015 by Kurt Power, MBTA Transit/Boston Gang Unit Detective, U.S. Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, this campaign has raised over $1 MILLION to provide critical mental health and brain injury care, all at no cost to our nation’s wounded and injured Service Members and their Families.

“The No Shave campaign clearly showcases the commitment of a grateful nation to support and care for our warriors and families affected by the Invisible Wounds of War. Home Base offers the best care in the United States for individuals suffering these often-unseen wounds, but we can only do this with public support. The participation of the Everett PD and members of their community in the No Shave campaign demonstrates much more than a ‘thank you for your service,’ as this care is quite literally saving lives,” said Home Base Executive Director Brigadier General (USA ret.) Jack Hammond.

Thanks to the generous support of police officers and community members, Home Base is able to provide world-class clinical care at no costto our Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families.

Everett PD is asking community members, business owners and family members to join the cause and donate to their page. To support Everett’s No Shave fundraising efforts, click here: https://because.massgeneral.org/EverettPD21.