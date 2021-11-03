The “E” Club of Everett celebrates 50th year

The “E Club is celebrating it’s 50th year!! Our 50th Dinner will be held on Saturday, November 27. We would like as many “E” Club Alumni and members to attend as well as anyone that would like to be there to help us celebrate the students at Everett High School. We have given out $34,000 alone! Let’s keep the ball rolling Crimson Tide!

Paul Perillo will be our Main Speaker! Paul started his sports career at Everett High School in Baseball, and later continued as Captain for Boston University. He covered sports for the Herald for 11 years before being offered a job with the Patriots; The job offers of a lifetime. He has now been with the Patriots as a writer and spokesperson on WEEI, for 21 years.

Tickets to the dinner are $60 a piece and can be purchased on our website: www.eclubofeverett.com or you can send a check to our PO Box: PO Box 490135 Everett, MA 02149. If you are purchasing for more than one person, please tell us how many. Please include your name and phone number so we can contact you if we have any questions.