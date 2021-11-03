News Briefs

Everett Housing Authority Annual Sock Drive for Soldiers’ Home

The Everett Housing Authority in an effort to assist those in need during these difficult times is once again conducting a community sock drive for the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea. Please help in this charitable collection by bringing new insulated or white socks (without elastics) to our collection drop box located in front of our Administrative Office, 393 Ferry St, Everett. The collection box will be available daily during working hours, ongoing until December 17, 2021 (Mon. thru Thur. 9A – 3P & Fri. 9A – 11A excluding holidays). All socks collected will be brought to the Soldiers’ Home where they will be distributed by the staff.

Vaccine Clinic Scheduled at Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging have partnered with Cambridge Health Alliance to offer a COVID 19 Vaccine Clinic, for those that have not been vaccinated. Our event takes place, Wednesday November 3, 2021 from 9am until 11am at The Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea Street in Everett. Please use front entrance of building for clinic. Appointments are not necessary. For additional information please call 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260

Gift a Vet Program

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are happy to announce the “Gift a Vet” Program at The Connolly Center. The Council on Aging will be accepting donations to benefit The New England Home for Veteran’s in Boston. The following items will be accepted; toiletries, razors, soap, shaving cream, socks (white only) hats, gloves, and scarves. All items must be new and in its original packaging. Items are being collected at The Connolly Center from November 29 through December 10. You may drop your gift in receptacle at the rear entrance of The Connolly Center. For additional information, please call 617.394.2323