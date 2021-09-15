Shayna Foppiano Soars Closer to a Title Shot: Everett Boxing Star Returns to the Ring Sept. 24

Coming off a spectacular 41-second knockout in her last fight, Everett boxing star Shayna Foppiano is training for her next bout to be held Sept. 24 in Windham, New Hampshire.

Foppiano will bring a career record of 4-0-1 into the fight against Ivana Coleman.

“I’m working hard, and I feel great,” said Foppiano. “I’m very confident working under the coaching of Joe Lake. He changed my life. He’s the best coach.”

Foppiano, 29, has risen to the No. 2 ranking in the U.S.A. women’s lightweight division. “Hard work definitely pays off and it’s taken a long time, but I knew we would get here eventually, though it’s been a tough road.”

As a result of her success in the ring and charismatic presence in the sport, Foppiano, whose nickname is “Hollywood”, has been receiving some excellent marketing opportunities. She has signed on with Gordon Gronkowski’s brand, VUE, which is a vitamin drink. She is also sponsored by Grown Fitness Equipment.

Foppiano said she would like the opportunity to fight at Encore Boston Harbor in the future. “It’s my hometown, so I know I would be able to sell a bunch of tickets,” said Foppiano. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to fight there soon. I’m ready to take this career to the next level.”

Joe Lake is very pleased with his fighter’s progress in the division.

“Shayna has performed admirably and met every challenge,” said Lake. “She’s won some tough fights, and this next bout will be a real test. We’re training hard every day, and there is a lot of exciting stuff happening in the career of Shayna Foppiano.”