Primary Election Is Set for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Local voters will head to the polls this coming Tuesday, September 21, to select the candidates in five contested races who will advance to the final election in November.

The most-watched race will be the mayor’s contest, where incumbent Mayor Carlo DeMaria is being challenged by two City Councilors, Ward 1 Councilor Fred Capone and Councilor-at-Large Gerly Adrien.

DeMaria, who has served as Mayor of Everett since 2008, has been campaigning almost non-stop as he seeks re-election to the corner office.

“I am grateful for the trust that the community has given me since I was elected mayor,” said DeMaria. “I look forward to continuing to improve the quality of life for all Everett residents,” he added.

Running against him is first-term City Councilor-at-Large Adrien Gerly, who has campaigned on a message of improving the quality of life in the city.

“As mayor, I will fully-fund our schools and youth programs, ensure our city government is transparent and accessible, expand affordable housing, and more,” said Gerly in a statement this week. “Everett needs a bold leader and a powerful vision for our future.”

Also challenging DeMaria is Ward 1 Councilor Fred Capone, who served on the former Common Council for Ward 6 for five consecutive terms from 1990-1999, but then did not seek re-election for a sixth term when his son was born in 1999.

“I felt my young family should be my priority at that time,” said Capone. “Fourteen years later, I was elected to the new city council representing Ward 1 and am completing my fourth term. In total I have 18 years of municipal elected experience and 26 years as a local business owner.”

The top two vote-getting candidates will advance to the final election and will face each other in November.

Other contested municipal races include:

Councilor-at-Large, where there are 11 candidates, of whom one will be eliminated in the primary.

There are three incumbents who are seeking re-election, Richard Dellisola, Jr., John Hanlon, and Michael Marchese.

The other candidates seeking nomination are: Irene Cardillo, James Mastrocola, Allen Panarese, Guerline Lacy, Angelmarie DiNunzio, Kenneth Giannelli, Stephanie Smith, and James LaVecchio.

In Ward 4, incumbent Councilor Jimmy Tri Le is being challenged by Benjamin Murray and Holly Garcia. One candidate will be eliminated in the primary and the other two will face off in November.

Voters will see seven candidates on the ballot for School Committee-at-Large, of whom one will be eliminated and the other six will advance to the November finale.

The incumbents seeking nomination are Cynthia Sarnie and Samatha Lambert.

The other candidates seeking nomination are: Berardino D’Onofrio, Joseph LaMonica (who currently is the Ward 2 School Committee member), Margaret Cornelio, Robert Santacroce, and Jenny Montresor.

The last contested primary is for the School Committee seat from Ward 6. Three candidates, incumbent Thomas Abruzzese and challengers Catherine Tomassi Hicks and Michael McLaughlin, are vying for the two nomination spots for the November final election.

The polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. There are more than 21,000 eligible voters who will be able to cast ballots in the primary.