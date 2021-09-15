City Council Accepts 12 Grants and Donations

The City Council met on Monday night and accepted 12 grants and/or donations made to the City of Everett from individuals, companies, and the state and federal governments.

The largest grant totaled $47,191,952 from two sources, one from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for $13,884,521, and a second for $33,307,431 as a sub-award from the state government.

The first grant originally had been made in March, but was based on a formula that discriminated against Everett and three other communities, Chelsea, Methuen, and Randolph.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria immediately realized that Everett’s share of the federal grant was inaccurately computed given that wealthier communities, such as Newton for example, had received $65 million.

DeMaria, working with Senator Sal DiDomenico and Rep. Joseph McGonagle, talked to Governor Charlie Baker about fixing the miscalculation.

Baker promised to use some of the state’s share of ARPA for an equitable adjustment and eventually gave the city an additional sum with a second grant for $33 million.

In accepting the grant, Councilor of Ward 5 Rosa DiFlorio publicly acknowledged the work of DeMaria, DiDomenico, McGonagle, and Baker for their efforts in securing the extra funds.

City Financial Officer/City Auditor Eric Demas appeared before the council to explain that the money could only be used for very specific uses and programs that were laid out in the guidelines that city officials received with the funds.

Demas said that the city is looking at hiring a consulting firm to make sure that the spending of the money is in accordance with the grant’s rules and regulations. He also said that the funds must be used by the end of 2024 and that so far, “State officials are pleased with how the city is spending the money.”

Councilor Michael Marchese asked if the money could be used to relieve overcrowding in the schools. Councilor at Large John Hanlon, upon reviewing the guidelines, added, “The Council does not want to control the funds, but we want to know where they are going.”

Demas thought a quarterly report of the status of the grants would be easy to produce for the council. He added that all expenditures must be for future uses and any unspent money will have to be returned to the state.

The council did not accept any money donated to Everett’s Village Fest. Demas advised that since the event was canceled, the donors should be contacted to see if they want the money returned or used for other programs. The council voted to postpone accepting the several donations until the donors are contacted.

A list of all of the donations and grants that were accepted by the council are as follows:

C0265-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves the acceptance of a grant from the Mass Gaming Commission for $1,062,872 to support the EPD at the Encore Boston Harbor site.

C0266-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves an order to accept the American Rescue Plan Act Grant from the Mass Board of Library Commissioners in the amount of $50,000

C0267-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves an order to accept a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program Action Grant from the Mass. Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs in the amount of $716,500 for the Island End River Flood Resilience Project

C0268-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves an order to accept a donation of $25 from Ella DiPrima for the Fire Victims Fund

C0255-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves an order to accept funds from the North Suburban Consortium Board in the amount of $2,426.40 for the purpose of funding the stipend allotted to the appointed board member representing the City of Everett

C0256-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett city Council hereby approves an order to accept a donation of 112 bicycle helmets for the Community Safety Program from Attorney David White of Breakstone, White & Gluck Law Firm at a total dollar value of $1,680.00

C0279-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves an order to accept a grant from the Mass Emergency Management Agency in the amount of $20,150.00 for the EFD to support emergency management preparedness

C0280-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves a grant from Metro North Regional Employment Board in the amount of $135,000 to support the 2021 Summer Youth Job program

C0296-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby accepts a direct allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act(ARPA) Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the amount of $13,884,521 and an additional allocation of $33,307,431, as a sub-award made to non-entitlement units of local government disproportionately impacted by the public health emergency whose needs exceed the statutory allocation to the Commonwealth’s non-entitlement units of local government in the American Rescue Plan Act. Total funds to be accepted are $47,191,952.

The donations for the Village Fest that were placed on hold are as follows:

C0251-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves an order to accept a donation of $1,500 from the Davis Management Company for the City of Everett’s Village Fest Event

C0253-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves an order to accept a donation of $300 from BETA Engineering for the City of Everett’s Village Fest

C0254-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves an order to accept a donation of $1,000 from the Leavitt Corporation for the City of Everett’s Village Fest Event

C0264-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the Everett City Council hereby approves a donation of $2,500 from Greystar Development for the City of Everett’s Village Fest event