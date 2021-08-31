Baker Lauds Local Schools for High Vaccination Rate

With 74 percent of 16-19 year-olds and 61% of 12-15 year-olds living in Everett now vaccinated against COVID-19, Governor Charles Baker visited the vaccine clinic at Everett High School on Monday afternoon to congratulate city officials for doing their part in fighting the pandemic.

“Having an equitable plan to combat COVID-19 has been the key,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who led a host of city officials in greeting the governor. “I am extremely grateful for our partnership with Governor Baker. He is always responsive and helpful as he has assisted the City of Everett during these unprecedented times. Thank you to Governor Baker and his administration for their tireless efforts helping our residents receive their vaccines.”

Senator Sal DiDomenico, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Governor Charlie Baker get a look first hand at the EHS COVID vaccine clinic, that has the capacity of about 200 shots per day.

Everett Public School Superintendent Priya Tahiliani singled-out the Cambridge Health Association (CHA) and Tufts Medical for organizing the clinics. “We had to make sure that our schools were safe,” Tahillani said of the School Department’s outreach program and joint effort with CHA and Tufts.

Baker thanked DeMaria for his kind remarks and also singled-out State Senator Sal DiDomenico and State Rep. Joe McGonagle for their tireless efforts during the last 18 months of the pandemic.

Baker pointed out that he has implemented new vaccine incentives, ranging from Stop and Shop gift cards, for all who get the shot.

“We are working with over 100 schools to make both shots of the vaccine available to students and their families,” said Baker. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone who is eligible to get the shot is able to do so.”

Baker pointed out that state-affiliated workers knocked on more than 15,000 doors in Everett alone in order to get residents vaccinated. The governor also noted that teams were available to deliver the vaccine to those who could not get to a clinic.

After October 1, communities can lift the mandatory mask requirement for students inside schools if they achieve an 80% vaccination rate.

Baker concluded his remarks, saying, “Everett is a community that is doing everything it can to make returning to school a positive experience.”