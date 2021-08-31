State Awards $716,500 for Flood Resilience Project

City officials received additional good news in their fight against flooding in the low-lying areas of Everett and Chelsea from the state on Tuesday morning with the announcement that Everett and Chelsea will receive $716,500 from the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant awards.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Easthampton, by Governor Charles Baker and other state officials.

The money is earmarked to raise the height of the seawall as part of the Island End River Flood Resilience Project in Everett and Chelsea. The Island End River is where the storm water from the North and South Creeks drain.

Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides made the announcement saying, “We are here to celebrate the continued success to address the effects of climate change. We have seen severe climate in Massachusetts, with many communities dealing with flooding during the hot and wet summer.”

Baker, commenting on the program, said, “When we constructed this program, it was the first of its kind in the country. There is a lot of work to be done right now to face climate change. Today, we have given to 82 other communities more than $21 million to implement climate change-resisting programs.”

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito added, “There is a lot of demand and need from communities.” She noted that these grants first require planning and management by municipal officials and then action once the communities receive the funds to implement their projects.

With 93% of the state’s cities and towns participating in the program, there is stiff competition to secure ample grant funds to undertake flooding projects.

“I’m grateful for the funding that the cities of Everett and Chelsea have received for the Island End River,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “The New England region relies on the distribution of fresh produce from warehouse facilities located in this area. We have electric generation facilities, fuel storage facilities, and commuter rail service in that area. We need to act now and this funding will assist us in doing so.”

The following is the letter of congratulations to the city officials from Baker and Polito:

“We are pleased to notify you that the City of Everett has been awarded a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program action grant in the amount of $716,500 to complete the project entitled, ‘Island End River Flood Resilience Project.’ We want to thank you for your commitment to implementing priority climate change adaptation actions identified through your MVP planning process, or similar change vulnerability assessment and action planning process. We want to commend your city’s outstanding application to our grant program and look forward to partnering with you on this important project.”



