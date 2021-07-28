Everett Man Arraigned on Firearms Charges in Connection with July 18 Shooting

DA Marian Ryan and Chief Steven Mazzie have announced that Bryan Jean Louis, 19 of Everett, was arraigned last week in Malden District Court.

He is charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, attempted assault and battery by firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling in connection with allegedly shooting at a man and woman in a vehicle that was traveling in the area of Shute Street and Russell Place on July 18.

On Sunday morning, July 18, Everett Police received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Shute Street and Russell Place. Upon arrival, a witness reported seeing a blue Honda Civic and a man on foot leaving the scene. The subsequent investigation revealed that the suspect, later identified as the defendant, was walking in the area when the blue Honda Civic was traveling down Shute Street. Surveillance video showed the vehicle traveling past the suspect before turning around and heading back toward him. The defendant, the pedestrian, then allegedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the vehicle, striking the car and a nearby home before fleeing the scene.

“This type of reckless gun violence has no place in our communities,” said District Attorney Ryan. “Over the past several weeks, we have seen multiple incidents of brazen shootings resulting in serious injury, and in some instances, death. In this case, the defendant fired a gun at 11:30 a.m. in the morning in a densely populated area, unsurprisingly, striking both a vehicle and a home. His actions put all those who live, work and travel in that neighborhood at risk. We will not take gun violence lightly or allow those using guns to terrorize neighborhoods. We will to deploy every resource to hold accountable those who engage in these dangerous crimes. In this case, we were able to rely on our police partners and their specialty units to quickly identify and safely arrest this defendant.”

“I’m glad we were able to work effectively and efficiently in identifying the suspect and gathering evidence without further violence. Once again, this is a great example of teamwork amongst law enforcement professionals to reduce violence in our communities,” said Chief Mazzie.

Following the shooting, Everett Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and Everett Police Department Crime Analysis Unit, began actively investigating to identify the suspect. Police were able to recover two shell casings, an ammunition magazine from the scene and the bullet that was lodged in the Shute Street home. Investigators were also able to locate the involved vehicle with a bullet hole consistent with the incident. Ultimately, as a result of a comprehensive investigation that included witness interviews, forensics and a review of area surveillance, police were able to identify the defendant who was arrested in his Everett home on Tuesday night, July 20.

At his arraignment last week, Judge Emily Karstetter ordered the defendant held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled this week. The prosecutor assigned to this case is

;Assistant District Attorney Gabrielle Lomanno.