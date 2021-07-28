Adrien Endorsed for Mayor by Several Organizations

Councilor and mayoral candidate Gerly Adrien continues to show the amount of support she has by announcing several endorsements.

Gerly has garnered support from local unions as well as state-wide organizations.

The first to announce their endorsement of Gerly Adrien for mayor was Mass Alliance, a nonprofit coalition for political and advocacy organizations that work together to build a progressive Massachusetts. With 28 member organizations currently listed on their board, this indicates Gerly may have some strong and early support from many unions and nonprofits in the state.

The Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that helps pass laws that protect the environment and hold elected officials accountable, announced their endorsement for Gerly Adrien last week. “Councilor Adrien’s prioritization of clean energy and her commitment to ensuring equal access to resources will make her a strong leader and advocate for the people of Everett,” said Clare Kelly, Executive Director of the ELM Action Fund.

She also secured an endorsement from the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization committed to increasing the number of women elected to public office and appointed to public policy positions.

Union support for Gerly seems strong as well with endorsements from USW 8751, Boston School Bus Drivers Union, and SEIU Local 509, Union for Human Service Workers and Educators. USW 8751 reports having nearly 1,000 members and SEIU Local 509 boasts over 20,000 members, many of them Everett residents.